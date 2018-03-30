Sunnyslope neighbors say dog-napper is on the loose

Dogs are disappearing in a Sunnyslope neighborhood, and some residents say they've caught the alleged dog thief on camera.

Lily Williams has been posting flyers around her neighborhood, hoping for the safe return of her little Malti-poo, Pepper.

Williams says Pepper was stolen last Sunday night.

Williams tells us when rushed out to pick up her daughter at the airport, she left Pepper in the front yard.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured part of what happened next.

A woman followed the dog onto Williams' property and then grabbed the animal. But in a strange twist, the woman knocked at the door of Williams' elderly neighbor and announced she was taking the dog.

Jinna Sandoval believes it's the same woman who knocked on her door several days earlier, telling Sandoval's husband she was taking their dog, Buster.

"He answered the door," said Sandoval. "By the time he got there she was already on the sidewalk and she's 'hey, is this your dog?' and my husband's like, 'yes this is my dog.' She immediately picks him up, throws him in the passenger side and runs around and said 'no, it's not' and drove away."

"The behavior is really odd," said Williams. "Because at the other house, she knocked on their door and asked if it was their dog and then took the dog, and then she came here and knocked on our door and asked, or asked my neighbor, about our dog, and still took the dog."

Both dogs were small, dark, Maltese-poodle mixes.

Neighbors are now being proactive. With the help of courtroom sketch artist Maggie Keane, they have produced a compositie sketch of the alleged dog-napper.

Phoenix police are also investigating the case.

