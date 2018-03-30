Globe police pursue charges against 4 students, principal, for school threat

Four middle school students and a principal in Globe face criminal charges for an alleged school threat.

The reason the principal of the school could face charges is that police say the threat was not reported, even though the school knew about it ahead of time.

It happened at High Desert Middle School.

The students reportedly made a threat that included potential homemade bombs and handguns.

The threat came to light when a concerned student notified his parents, who then called Globe police.

The students are expected to face charges of interference with or Disruption of an Education Institution and Terrorist Threats.

Additionally, police say the High Desert Middle School Principal will be charged with Endangerment.

That's because, during the course of the investigation, police learned that personnel at High Desert Middle School had previously been made aware of this threat on March 28 and did not notify the Globe Police Department.

Globe police officials said they plan to have officers at the school all day on Monday, April 2.

