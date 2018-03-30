"It's been a great adventure.' DPS trooper ends career with emotional radio call

Officer Gilberg didn't spend all his time on the highways, here he reads to local school kids. (Source: AZDPS)

It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

He had done the same thing so many times over many years, but this time was different… this was his last call.

The exchange was not your ordinary radio call between dispatch and patrol car, it was emotional.

“Badge 2988 began his career March 11th, 1981… this will be my final 10-7,” Trooper Gilberg began. 10-7,that’s radio code for signing off duty.

“10-4, and you’re making me cry too, did everyone copy that?” responded the voice of the dispatcher.

Gilberg continued, “I just wanted to thank everybody for everything that they’ve ever done. It’s been an honor and a privilege. And a great career, it’s been a great adventure.” Gilberg spoke over the radio to the dispatcher as well as other troopers listening on the frequency.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman, Bart Graves, said Officer Gilbert is the longest-serving DPS trooper who wears the uniform on a daily basis, patrolling the highways of northern Arizona.

Graves calls Gilberg a work horse, saying “Gilberg has an incredible work ethic, working all kinds of shifts right up until the end.,

Based out of Fredonia, Gilberg Served 25 of his 37 years in northwest Arizona’s DPS district one. He has patrolled the highways of the state on a daily basis working with the public face to face. The calls of service and the people who he helped over the years add up after almost four decades.

Then Gilberg wrapped it up with a humble transmission, “37 years and 3 weeks later – its been a great ride, thank you very much and keep smiling.”

