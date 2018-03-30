Firefighters ready for busy weekend of mountain rescues in Phoenix

A man is recovering in the hospital after he fell while hiking Camelback Mountain. Firefighters are expecting more mountain rescues this weekend thanks to very warm temperatures combined with large holiday crowds.

According to Capt. Larry Subervi of Phoenix Fire Department, crews have responded to 70 mountain rescue calls this year alone.

The Arizona Family's News Chopper captured the scene of this latest incident as a 75-year-old man was airlifted from Cholla Trail Friday morning. He was in serious condition with head and neck injuries.

"Slips, falls, things that kind of come with the territory, and then we see people that aren’t prepared to hike, that try to tackle the mountain," said Subervi.

A couple hours after the rescue, dozens of hikers like Adam Astor and Zack Bernstein of Phoenix set out on Echo Canyon Trail.

“It’s a lot of fun. The fun comes from the difficulty of it," said Astor.

"Definitely bring a person. I would recommend not doing it alone," said Bernstein.

Despite the warnings from Phoenix Park Ranger Peter White, many weren’t equipped for the trek ahead.

"It’s the desert and you’re hiking. I don’t go hiking anywhere without water," While explained to one hiker.

"It’s a big problem here in Phoenix," said Subervi.

According to Subervi, the most common mistakes hikers make are not hydrating, not researching the difficulty of the trail, not taking it slow, not wearing proper shoes and not listening to their bodies when something feels off.

"If you’re coming off the flu or food poisoning, or just had a bad meal, if mom’s Easter dinner didn’t come out the way it was supposed to come out, then maybe you don’t come to the mountain that day to go hiking," said Subervi.

“Just watch your footing," said White. "Some of those boulders are a little slick coming down."

Emergency responders also suggest hikers carry a charged cell phone to call for help in the event of an emergency.

