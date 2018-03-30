Family of Superior mom accused of killing her children claim she's mentally ill

Brother: "She is very mentally ill"

Vincent Velasquez says his sister, Brittany, is mentally ill, but has never been diagnosed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Authorities say that 20-year-old Brittany Velasquez, the mother of the two children, was arrested and is being charged with two counts of murder. (Source: PCSO, 3TV/CBS 5)

Family of the Superior mother accused of killing her children claim she's mentally ill.

The older brother of Brittany Velasquez, Vincent Velasquez, says his younger sister has never been formally diagnosed with a mental illness, but believes she's been, "a little off," since they were young kids.

"We've always worried about her since she was little," he explained.

"I have never seen her legitimately cry out of sadness" or show "love or compassion," he said. "She didn't have the ability to put action and consequences together."

Velasquez said their family tried getting his sister help, but Brittany refused.

Today, Velasquez spent the day planning for the funeral service for his niece and nephew.

"I haven't had time to grieve yet," said Velasquez.

The two-year-old boy and infant girl were found dead inside a car parked outside Velasquez's grandparents home Monday.

Velasquez said he and his family are overwhelmed. They're thankful for people who've reached out to offer condolences and support.

