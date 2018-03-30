Arizona attorney general bans 2 telemarketing businesses

"My office has zero tolerance for unscrupulous telemarketers that invade our privacy and refuse to follow state telemarketing laws," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. (Source: Attorney General's Office)

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has banned two telemarketing businesses from operating in the state for six years.

Brnovich said Friday that First Progress, Nortec Strategies and their owner, Eli Rabadi, also will have to pay more than $22,000 in restitution to consumers.

The attorney general's office launched an investigation into the two businesses after consumers complained about deceptive statements allegedly made by the businesses when marketing websites to out-of-state consumers.

Investigators say they identified several unlawful marketing practices, including failing to register as a telemarketer with the state.

Brnovich says his office is in the process of contacting consumers who may be eligible for restitution.

