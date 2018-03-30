Wife: Husband thought he no longer was a wanted man in Iowa

The wife of an Arizona man arrested because he walked away while serving an Iowa prison term 37 years ago says they thought he was in the clear legally. (Source: Prescott Valley Police Department)

Virginia Cagley says it was a shock when police arrived at the couple's door in Prescott Valley because Charles "Chuck" Leroy Cagley began using his own name a decade ago after being told an arrest warrant had been dismissed.

The Prescott Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Cagley Tuesday on an active felony extraditable warrant after the FBI notified the department that Cagley lived in Prescott Valley.

Virginia Cagley said her husband got a 2006 letter from an Iowa prison warden that a warrant had been withdrawn.

The FBI and the Iowa Corrections Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

