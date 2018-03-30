Officials: Hank Fire near Heber is human-caused

A new wildfire sparked about 5 miles west of Heber Friday morning. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is about 21 acres in size with zero percent containment.

The fire is burning in the Black Mesa Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests near Forest Roads 412 and 122. Currently, no structures are threatened.

Officials said the fire is human caused and an investigation is underway. Another human caused wildfire was reported Friday near Payson and that fire is about 25 acres in size.

[READ MORE: Fireworks spark wildfire northeast of Payson]

The forest service said this is the ninth human caused fire in the area this week, three of which have become wildfires.

As Southwest Wildfire Awareness Week comes to a close, officials would like to remind visitors and residents that the White Mountains have experienced an unusually dry and warm winter and that all it takes to is one spark to start a wildfire.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]

Come prepared with a shovel and water and drown and stir your campfire until it's cold to the touch.

And always remember: If it's too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave.

***Hank Fire***



21 acres - 5 miles W of Heber 0% Contained - Human Caused



This fire is located off FSR 412 and 122. Resources on scene conducting fire operations to tie the fire into nearby roads. pic.twitter.com/q3v3rIbwXW — Navajo County (@NavajoCountyAZ) March 30, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.