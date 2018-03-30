Gilbert school hosts Hope for Hunter for fourth-grade student

Hunter Grantham is in need of a kidney transplant as soon as possible (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/Children's Organ Transplant Association)

Ashland Ranch Elementary school in Gilbert hosted its Hope for Hunter event on Thursday, March 29, in order to lend a helping hand to the family of one of the school’s fourth grade students.

Hunter Grantham is a student at Ashland Ranch Elementary who has been living with end stage kidney failure for the past few years.

Hunter, who’s been described as an intelligent, hilarious and fun loving older brother, is in need of a kidney transplant as soon as possible.

The Hope for Hunter event was created to provide both comfort and some financial relief to Hunter and the Grantham family.

Some of the ways that participants were able to extend a helping hand included purchasing “Hunter grams”, where they were able to write personal words of encouragement for Hunter, and through a balloon release that happened at 3:20pm on Hunter’s behalf.

For those who were unable to attend the Hope for Hunter event, donations can still be made here, and if you want to see if you are eligible to be a potential kidney donor for Hunter, visit here.

Hunter’s blood type is B+, so he will need a B+ or O blood type donor.

