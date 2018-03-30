Surprise PD: Pedestrian killed in crash

Surprise police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a collision. 

According to Sgt. Greg Welch, officers arrived to the area of Mountain View Boulevard and Clear Canyon Road and found a male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. 

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

Welch said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash. 

No other details were released. 

The investigation is ongoing.

