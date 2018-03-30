Fireworks spark wildfire northeast of Payson

Fireworks spark wildfire northeast of PaysonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
'Brittany Zamora is a monster.' Dad, stepmom of student allegedly molested by teacher speak out
'Brittany Zamora is a monster.' Dad, stepmom of student allegedly molested by teacher speak out
For the first time, we're hearing from the parents who say their 13-year-old son was sexually abused by his teacher.More >
For the first time, we're hearing from the parents who say their 13-year-old son was sexually abused by his teacher.More >
Homeowner shot, killed convicted felon during home invasion: cops
Homeowner shot, killed convicted felon during home invasion: cops
A Tennessee homeowner fought back and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to steal weapons from his home, police said.More >
A Tennessee homeowner fought back and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to steal weapons from his home, police said.More >
Cops: Man killed teen couple, dumped bodies in abandoned mine shaft
Cops: Man killed teen couple, dumped bodies in abandoned mine shaft
Police say a Utah man tied up two teenagers, stabbed them to death and dumped their bodies in an abandoned Utah mine shaft.More >
Police say a Utah man tied up two teenagers, stabbed them to death and dumped their bodies in an abandoned Utah mine shaft.More >
About 30 dogs believed dead after Michigan kennel fire
About 30 dogs believed dead after Michigan kennel fire
Authorities say about 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early-morning fire at a boarding kennel in western Michigan.More >
Authorities say about 30 dogs are believed to have died in an early-morning fire at a boarding kennel in western Michigan.More >
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Phoenix
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Phoenix
A man is dead after he crossed the median and collided head-on with another vehicle, according to authorities.More >
A man is dead after he crossed the median and collided head-on with another vehicle, according to authorities.More >
Lost and found at the bottom of the ocean
Lost and found at the bottom of the ocean
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >
2 pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
2 pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
'Some women liked the calls.' Buckeye man arrested for making harassing phone calls
'Some women liked the calls.' Buckeye man arrested for making harassing phone calls
A Buckeye man is accused of using his cell phone to make harassing and sometimes sexual calls to numerous women. Larry Brent Stumfoll, 23, faces 15 misdemeanor counts of harassment, as police have established 15 victims.More >
A Buckeye man is accused of using his cell phone to make harassing and sometimes sexual calls to numerous women. Larry Brent Stumfoll, 23, faces 15 misdemeanor counts of harassment, as police have established 15 victims.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
Passengers escape as hot air balloon crashes, catches fire in Cave Creek
Passengers escape as hot air balloon crashes, catches fire in Cave Creek
Authorities say a hot air balloon carrying 13 people crashed and caught fire Wednesday morning in the desert outside Phoenix, igniting a small brush fire but causing no injuries.More >
Authorities say a hot air balloon carrying 13 people crashed and caught fire Wednesday morning in the desert outside Phoenix, igniting a small brush fire but causing no injuries.More >
Authorities: Mom tried to shift blame for deaths of Superior children
Authorities: Mom tried to shift blame for deaths of Superior children
The mother of two small children found dead after being left strapped in car seats in a vehicle tried to blame their deaths on someone else who was supposed to be watching them, authorities said Wednesday.More >
The mother of two small children found dead after being left strapped in car seats in a vehicle tried to blame their deaths on someone else who was supposed to be watching them, authorities said Wednesday.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Parents say teacher accused of having sex with their son is a 'monster'
VIDEO: Parents say teacher accused of having sex with their son is a 'monster'
The father and stepmother of a boy police said was molested by his 27-year-old teacher in Goodyear believe she should spend the rest of her life behind bars.More >
VIDEO: Man dead after crossing median, causing head-on crash in Phoenix
VIDEO: Man dead after crossing median, causing head-on crash in Phoenix
According to authorities, a man crossed a median and struck another vehicle head-on in Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2GZ8KkUMore >
According to authorities, a man crossed a median and struck another vehicle head-on in Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2GZ8KkUMore >
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
(Source: FAA via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Witnesses speak about fiery hot air balloon crash
VIDEO: Witnesses speak about fiery hot air balloon crash
A witness describes what she saw when a hot air balloon went up in flames in Phoenix.More >
Teens were stabbed to death, dumped in abandoned mine: police
Teens were stabbed to death, dumped in abandoned mine: police
(Source: KSTU via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Dad, stepmom of student allegedly molested by teacher speak out
VIDEO: Dad, stepmom of student allegedly molested by teacher speak out
For the first time, we're hearing from the parents who say their 13-year-old son was sexually abused by his teacher.More >
For the first time, we're hearing from the parents who say their 13-year-old son was sexually abused by his teacher.More >