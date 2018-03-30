American Airlines plane returned to Sky Harbor after flight attendants fell ill

An American Airlines plane had to return to Sky Harbor after passengers fell ill (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix firefighters responded to an incident at Sky Harbor Airport for an American Airlines plane that returned to Phoenix after two flight attendants began complaining of nausea and dizziness.

The Baltimore bound plane left from Sky Harbor and then turned around when the pair began experiencing the symptoms. The Phoenix Fire Department initially claimed that eight people had fallen ill, but have since issued a correction that it was only two.

Based on the update of the number of people effected, the response was downgraded and the Hazardous Materials Teams did not respond.

