75-year-old man airlifted from Camelback Mountain

Phoenix Fire Department airlifted a 75-year-old man from Cholla Trail on Camelback Mountain Friday morning.

According to Capt. Larry Subervi with Phoenix FD, the man reportedly fell and hit his head toward the summit of the mountain. The man was in a group of 8 people and bystanders said he is stable.

Subervi said the man reportedly did not lose consciousness but was bleeding from his head.

Phoenix FD was able to send their helicopter to airlift the man off the mountain. He was transported to a local hospital.

