3 On Your Side has huge results for March

3 On Your Side saved viewers more than $41,536 in March.

3 On Your Side helped out Rachel Woolley and in a big way. “Yes, I’m so happy. I'm so grateful. None of this would have been possible without you guys, for sure,” Woolley told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper.

Woolley contracted with a company called Sunrun and agreed to lease solar panels from the business every month for 20 years.

She liked the idea of going solar, but when her power bill actually increased over the course of a year instead of going down, Woolley wanted out of the deal.

3 On Your Side got involved and Sunrun agreed to not only remove those solar panels and let Woolley move on, but they also agreed to release her from the 20 year contract.

"You don't have to pay those monthly payments for 20 years," Harper told Woolley. "That comes to around $30,000."

"It sure does," she said, laughing.

"So we just saved you $30,000?" Harper asked.

"You sure did and a whole lot of anxiety," Woolley said. "I'm so relieved that it's over. I'm grateful to 3 On Your Side for coming to our aid and I'm also thankful to Sunrun for doing the right thing in the end."

3 On Your Side also helped out a homeowner Edwin Valrey-Jung. His mortgage company sent him notice threatening to foreclose due to missed payments. But, Valrey-Jung says he's never missed a payment and had all of his bank statements to prove it.

"Terrified! This is the house I bought for my son and myself, I mean this is our home," he said.

Valrey-Jung says his mortgage company, SLS, was demanding more than $6,300 to get current, or face foreclosure.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and after asking SLS to investigate, they realized the mistake was on their end.

Apparently, Valrey-Jung’s mortgage had been sold a couple different times to different lenders and some of his payments had fallen through the cracks.

Valrey-Jung says he's thrilled the ordeal is over. "I mean that's kind of the American dream is to be able to have a home for yourself and your kid and to come home and say yeah this is what I worked for," he said.

And, 3 On Your Side also helped out Colleen Libby. She was ripped off by a fly-by-night contractor who painted her drive way only to see it flake and chip away days later.

That's when Chuck Lucas got involved. He's a legitimate, licensed contractor who happens to be a 3 On Your Side fan.

After seeing our news report, his company called Chuck's Painting, showed up to Libby’s home.

They removed all that shoddy work and painted and sealed her driveway and didn't charge her a dime.

"How much would you charge for something like this?” Harper asked Lucas. "I'd charge $1,200. Between $1,000 -$1,200," Lucas replied.

Libby says she's thrilled to have received the paint job at no cost. It is over a thousand dollars that she now doesn't have to spend.

"What are your thoughts when you look down on your driveway right now?" Harper asked as they looked at the finished drive way. "Right now I'm thinking it's amazing," she said.

It's been a busy month for the 3 On Your Side unit. But, all of our time and research really paid off for our viewers.

When you add up all the money 3 On Your Side was able to save or recoup during the month of March, it amounts to $41,536 which is nearly a record amount. And, that brings the total for this year to $59,536.

