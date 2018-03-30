As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, March 30

Speed Dating Event for Moms to Find Their "Soul Mom"

On Friday, Mar. 30, from 6:30-10 p.m. 30 women will meet at Boulders on Southern for a speed dating event. But, instead of searching for a romantic connection, they're looking for a fellow, local mom to connect with and befriend. Or, their "soul mom," as MOMnation, the Phoenix moms group and organizer of the event, describes it.

This is the third time the Phoenix moms group has organized this event, and they've sold out the past two events. The upcoming event is priced at $16 and includes appetizers.

For more information, visit the Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-original-find-your-soul-mom-speed-dating-night-round-3-tickets-43144045000

MOMnation is a Phoenix, AZ area based social group exclusively for MOMs that coordinates social gatherings, business opportunities and local resources for its members. For more information: http://momnationaz.com/

Fri, March 30, 2018

6:30 pm-10:00 pm

Boulders on Southern

1010 West Southern Avenue #1

Mesa, AZ 85210

State Forty Eight #RedForED

As the #RedForEd movement gains momentum in Arizona, State Forty Eight. The local apparel company that has been one of the biggest advocates for this campaign through their Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers T-shirt design.

Due to the recent protests, the T-shirt has become one of the company's TOP SELLERS - selling over 300 shirts in the past week alone.

The red crew neck T-Shirt sells for $28-$30 with a portion of proceeds from this shirt benefiting the Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program, which is dedicated to transforming classrooms across the state of Arizona by donating $5,000 grants to educators statewide to make their classroom wishes come true.

For more information: https://statefortyeight.com/

For more information on Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers visit: https://fiestabowl.org/charities/wishes-for-teachers/

State Forty Eight

3215 N. Arizona Ave., Suite B07, Chandler, AZ 85225

Phone: (480) 616-4899

Sassy's Cafe and Bakery: Easy Easter Desserts

It's Good Friday, lots of people and many schools off today, a great time to get creative with the kids and whip up some fun Easter Sunday desserts the whole family will enjoy.

Sassy's Café & Bakery Owner, Melody Larsen, took the baking world by storm as a finalist on Food Network's Season 2 of the Holiday Baking Championship. Melody won more individual challenges than any other contestant and was a fan favorite of many viewers of the show. Melody's baking was repeatedly praised by Judges as simply "The best".

For more information: http://www.sassyscafeandbakery.com/ and http://www.melodylarsen.com/

Sassy's Cafe & Bakery

4210 E Main Street Mesa, AZ 85205

(480) 649-3067

Hours: Monday through Saturday 7am -5 pm, Sunday: closed

Julia's cookies: Number Cakes

Popular Spring baking trends: number cake and elderberry flower lemon cake like the royal couple

Julia Perugini is the owner of Julia's cookies, a local online bakery

For more information: www.cookiesbyjulia.com and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cookiesbyjulia/?hl=en

"First week of Spring" - Hazards, poisons and dangers (oh my!) around the house that can hurt your dogs!

* Last year the Animal Poison Control Center reported nearly 200,000 cases of pets involved in fatal and near fatal poisonings. The culprit? Toxins and other household dangers often overlooked by very owners who love their pets. Today we have Camp Bow Wow of Peoria to show us some common hazards we have in our homes this spring.

Blooming flowers: blue bells, oleanders, tulips and spring bulbs - if eaten causes vomiting and diarrhea, highly toxic!

Common weed killers - if ingested (licked off grass and rocks) can cause vomiting and diarrhea if untreated causes organ failure!

Spring cleaning items: acidic and high alkaline products are harmful to pets! (we'll tape over brand name of cleaning bottles!) READ LABELS of pet warnings

Easter hazards we hear from vets! - Chocolate eggs, any chocolate! Don't have treat bowl for guests and remind all kids not to feed the dogs their treats!

Easter Lilies are TOXIC!

Easter "grass" in baskets - don't buy the plastic kinds! (dogs can't digest this and can blog their system!) Buy paper grass or just use tissue. IF ingested, it won't hurt them.

Plastic eggs or rotten eggs! (please pick up both after use!) Rotten eggs (if left out and ingested) can lead to food poisoning and plastic eggs can cut intestines and cause internal bleeding!

Brunch food - do NOT feed Fido any ham!! (or any foods from the table). For example, ham is high in fats and sodium and can cause diarrhea, heavy breathing/panting and vomiting.

To Learn more about Home at www.campbowwow.com/peoria and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CampBowWowPeoriaAZ/

Camp Bow Wow, Peoria

Peoria Crossings Commerce Park

8550 N 91st Ave #55, Peoria, AZ 85345

(623) 773-2275

Totally Awesome 80's Dance Party and it benefits "Be The Match."

Which was the best decade ever? It was the 80s, right? Ghostbusters, The A Team, Knight Rider, we know you watched those shows! Well, tomorrow night you can relive those glory days, with your big hair and some of your favorite TV characters, for a good cause. It's an 80s party to benefit The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at the Kona Grill on High Street. It's called the Totally Awesome 80's Dance Party and it benefits "Be The Match."

For more information: www.arizonaghostbusters.com/80sdanceparty

TICKETS: General admission tickets are $10 at the door. Cash and card accepted.

Saturday, March 31st 6:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m.

Kona Grill High Street

5310 E High St #101

Phoenix, AZ 85054

Welcome Home Ranch: Cow Cuddling/Goat Yoga

Come join the cutest goats around dressed as bunnies and in bonnets to get you ready for Easter! Baby Cows will join us for COW CUDDLING also!

For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-goat-yoga-with-cow-cuddling-tickets-43655366376

Fri, March 30, 2018

10:00 am -11:00 am

Welcome Home Ranch

26601 South Val Vista Drive

Gilbert, AZ 85298

Simply Cardio/ 3D Body Printing

For more information: http://simplycardio.com/

4207 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: (480) 945-2282

