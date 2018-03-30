Phoenix PD: Man dies after crashing borrowed motorcycle into wall

A man who took a friend's motorcycle for a drive was killed Thursday night when he crashed into a wall, Phoenix police say.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl with Phoenix PD, the 31-year-old man borrowed the motorcycle from a friend to take it for a drive at about 9 p.m. near 28th and Brill streets.

Detectives determined the rider drove eastbound on Brill Street at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign at north 28th Street then collided with a block wall on the opposite side of the T-intersection.

Pfohl said the rider was not wearing a helmet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

