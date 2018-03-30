PD: Female pedestrian hit, killed while crossing street in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Thursday night.

At around 8:35 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was seen near a bus stop and began to cross near the area of 16th Street and east Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard.

That's when a 32-year-old woman driving northbound struck the pedestrian, causing significant injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

According to police, the woman was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The female driver remained on scene and spoke to police. Phoenix police added that the driver was not impaired.

Authorities do not believe speed was a factor in the crash.

