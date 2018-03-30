ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 30-April 2)

There will be a limited number of closures for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend (March 30-April 2), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Sections of Loop 202 in the East Valley will be closed at times for the installation of traffic-flow sensors and cameras as part of an ongoing freeway management system project.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 30 - April 2)]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and be prepared to use alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Williams Field and Higley roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (March 31) for installation of freeway management system technology. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including eastbound Williams Field Road to northbound Higley Road to access Loop 202 beyond the closure.

Consider alternate routes, including eastbound Williams Field Road to northbound Higley Road to access Loop 202 beyond the closure. Northbound Loop 202 (Santan/Red Mountain freeways) closed between Guadalupe and Broadway and roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (April 1) for installation of freeway management system technology. Both US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramps to northbound Loop 202 will remain open. DETOUR: Alternate routes include northbound Ellsworth Road to westbound Broadway Road to access northbound Loop 202 beyond the closure. NOTE: Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Higley Road also closed from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (April 1). Alternate routes include southbound Higley Road or Val Vista Drive to Williams Field Road to access the westbound Loop 202 on-ramp.

Arizona has a “Move Over” law that requires drivers to move over at least one lane – or slow down if it is not safe to change lanes – when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic News]

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Any additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/projects.

NEW: The ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory is out!



Sections of Loop 202 in the East Valley will be closed at times for the installation of traffic-flow sensors and cameras as part of an ongoing freeway management system project. More: https://t.co/PVUuy5Ocua pic.twitter.com/nUlwY5A7jZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 29, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.