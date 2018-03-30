Shirtless streaker interrupts Diamondbacks season opener

Phoenix baseball fans got quite the entertainment during the Arizona Diamondbacks' game Thursday evening in downtown Phoenix.

A fan briefly interrupted the season opener game against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Of course, the whole thing was caught on camera.

In a video posted by Arizona's Family sports director Tim Ring, a man stripped off his shirt and then ran across the grass.

The man was eventually taken down by security and was taken off the field.

As for the rest of the game, the D-backs did not disappoint as the more than 48,700 fans were in attendance at the sold-out game.

Third baseman Jake Lamb doubled and singled to drive in four runs. D-backs pitcher Patrick Corbin got eight strikeouts. The D-backs rolled past the Rockies with a score of 8-2.

I gotta tell you, if not for the ankle tackle he may have been gone. He had a little Mike Rozier in him in the open field. #streaker #chasefield #DbacksOpeningDay pic.twitter.com/1tIJnWMHB9 — Tim Ring (@timringTV) March 30, 2018

