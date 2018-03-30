Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Phoenix

Around 1:30 a.m., a man was driving eastbound on McDowell Road near 10th Street when he crossed into the westbound lanes, colliding with another vehicle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a head-on crash in Phoenix early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Around 1:30 a.m., a man was driving eastbound on McDowell Road near 10th Street when he crossed into the westbound lanes, colliding with another vehicle.

Firefighters pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The woman in the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital. Authorities said she is expected to survive her injuries.

A hard closure is in place on McDowell Road between 10th and 12th streets.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

