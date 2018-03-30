Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Phoenix

Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
'Brittany Zamora is a monster.' Dad, stepmom of student allegedly molested by teacher speak out
'Brittany Zamora is a monster.' Dad, stepmom of student allegedly molested by teacher speak out
For the first time, we're hearing from the parents who say their 13-year-old son was sexually abused by his teacher.More >
For the first time, we're hearing from the parents who say their 13-year-old son was sexually abused by his teacher.More >
Passengers escape as hot air balloon crashes, catches fire in Cave Creek
Passengers escape as hot air balloon crashes, catches fire in Cave Creek
Authorities say a hot air balloon carrying 13 people crashed and caught fire Wednesday morning in the desert outside Phoenix, igniting a small brush fire but causing no injuries.More >
Authorities say a hot air balloon carrying 13 people crashed and caught fire Wednesday morning in the desert outside Phoenix, igniting a small brush fire but causing no injuries.More >
'Some women liked the calls.' Buckeye man arrested for making harassing phone calls
'Some women liked the calls.' Buckeye man arrested for making harassing phone calls
A Buckeye man is accused of using his cell phone to make harassing and sometimes sexual calls to numerous women. Larry Brent Stumfoll, 23, faces 15 misdemeanor counts of harassment, as police have established 15 victims.More >
A Buckeye man is accused of using his cell phone to make harassing and sometimes sexual calls to numerous women. Larry Brent Stumfoll, 23, faces 15 misdemeanor counts of harassment, as police have established 15 victims.More >
2 pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
2 pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
Lost and found at the bottom of the ocean
Lost and found at the bottom of the ocean
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >
Authorities: Mom tried to shift blame for deaths of Superior children
Authorities: Mom tried to shift blame for deaths of Superior children
The mother of two small children found dead after being left strapped in car seats in a vehicle tried to blame their deaths on someone else who was supposed to be watching them, authorities said Wednesday.More >
The mother of two small children found dead after being left strapped in car seats in a vehicle tried to blame their deaths on someone else who was supposed to be watching them, authorities said Wednesday.More >
Mom admits to beating 2-year-old son to death after he wet the bed
Mom admits to beating 2-year-old son to death after he wet the bed
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
Couple whose cat decapitated at new Upstate home makes another gruesome discovery
Couple whose cat decapitated at new Upstate home makes another gruesome discovery
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty report received early Thursday morning.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating an animal cruelty report received early Thursday morning.More >
Florida school shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters
Florida school shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters
The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail.More >
The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail.More >
PD: Phoenix man admitted 'smacking' beagle, throwing dog into swimming pool
PD: Phoenix man admitted 'smacking' beagle, throwing dog into swimming pool
A Phoenix man is facing an animal cruelty charge after admitting to police that he hit his parents’ beagle and then threw him into a swimming pool. Police arrested Adam Drew Haislip at his Phoenix home Wednesday morning.More >
A Phoenix man is facing an animal cruelty charge after admitting to police that he hit his parents’ beagle and then threw him into a swimming pool. Police arrested Adam Drew Haislip at his Phoenix home Wednesday morning.More >
Woman gives birth soon after finding out she’s pregnant
Woman gives birth soon after finding out she’s pregnant
A Florida woman awoke to what she believed were the consequences of a bad dish of General Tso's chicken, but instead had an unexpected baby in arms her three hours later.More >
A Florida woman awoke to what she believed were the consequences of a bad dish of General Tso's chicken, but instead had an unexpected baby in arms her three hours later.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Witnesses speak about fiery hot air balloon crash
VIDEO: Witnesses speak about fiery hot air balloon crash
A witness describes what she saw when a hot air balloon went up in flames in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: Parents say teacher accused of having sex with their son is a 'monster'
VIDEO: Parents say teacher accused of having sex with their son is a 'monster'
The father and stepmother of a boy police said was molested by his 27-year-old teacher in Goodyear believe she should spend the rest of her life behind bars.More >
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
(Source: FAA via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Hot air balloon goes down, catches fire in Cave Creek
VIDEO: Hot air balloon goes down, catches fire in Cave Creek
A hot air balloon with 13 people aboard crash and caught fire in Cave Creek Wednesday morning. Arizona's Family viewers sent us great video and photo. Full story @ https://goo.gl/2TNamn.More >
A hot air balloon with 13 people aboard crash and caught fire in Cave Creek Wednesday morning. Arizona's Family viewers sent us great video and photo. Full story @ https://goo.gl/2TNamn.More >
VIDEO: Dad, stepmom of student allegedly molested by teacher speak out
VIDEO: Dad, stepmom of student allegedly molested by teacher speak out
For the first time, we're hearing from the parents who say their 13-year-old son was sexually abused by his teacher.More >
For the first time, we're hearing from the parents who say their 13-year-old son was sexually abused by his teacher.More >
VIDEO: Opioid crisis hits Mohave County hard
VIDEO: Opioid crisis hits Mohave County hard
For the past month, Arizona's Family has reported on every angle of the state's opioid crisis. Chief investigative reporter Morgan Loew shows us how drug abuse is devastating one of Arizona's rural counties. A place where prescription pills outnumber people -- and police are doubling as paramedics.More >