Orangutan meets 13-year-old yo-yo master at Phoenix Zoo

Nowadays, anything cute involving an animal is a recipe for a viral video. You have stuff like the angry cat but now there is a new animal video making the rounds that's striking right at the heart.

This one takes place at the Phoenix Zoo.

Hunter Feuerstein, 13, is something of a prodigy. He is a yo-yo master. He's a 3-time winner of the Arizona yo-yo competition. He travels around the world and competes. If you get a chance to watch him in action, its amazing.

Well, last week he was with his family visiting the Phoenix zoo.

"I pretty much yo-yo wherever I go," Hunter said.

They make their way into the orangutan area. There you can find several of the apes hanging out including a 3-year-old who is a curious cute little guy.

"He came over because I noticed he was kinda interested, so he came over and was starting me yo-yoing," Hunter said.

The young orangutan is amazed.

"He pounded his hands and head onto the window and then did a backwards sommersalt!" Hunter said.

The video was shot by his mom and it has now gone viral. Hunter hopes to visit the zoo and show the ape some more tricks.

You can check out of some of Hunters videos and links to see is incredible skills: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Ss2F6CThQ09aEhnEIX51Q. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hunter_yoyo and https://www.instagram.com/chandleryoyoclub. Hunter's sponsor: http://www.yoyofactory.com/

