2 seriously injured in rollover crash on I-17

Two people are in serious condition after a rollover crash Thursday evening on the I-17 in Phoenix, firefighters said.

The crash was reported on Interstate 17 at Van Buren Street, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

All lanes were closed on the northbound I-17 at Grant Street, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

DPS is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.