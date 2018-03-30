Grassroots group opposed to design of South Central Light Rail Extension

Grassroots group opposed to design of South Central Light Rail ExtensionPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Authorities: Mom tried to shift blame for deaths of Superior children
Authorities: Mom tried to shift blame for deaths of Superior children
The mother of two small children found dead after being left strapped in car seats in a vehicle tried to blame their deaths on someone else who was supposed to be watching them, authorities said Wednesday.More >
The mother of two small children found dead after being left strapped in car seats in a vehicle tried to blame their deaths on someone else who was supposed to be watching them, authorities said Wednesday.More >
2 pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
2 pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
DPS: Impairment suspected in wrong-way crash that injured 4 in east Mesa
DPS: Impairment suspected in wrong-way crash that injured 4 in east Mesa
"He made some comments to the fire department about taking some illicit drugs," said Jake Pruet with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
"He made some comments to the fire department about taking some illicit drugs," said Jake Pruet with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
Mom admits to beating 2-year-old son to death after he wet the bed
Mom admits to beating 2-year-old son to death after he wet the bed
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
Man has 'world's worst' super-gonorrhea
Man has 'world's worst' super-gonorrhea
Public Health England is investigating the case of a UK man infected with a multidrug-resistant form of gonorrhea.More >
Public Health England is investigating the case of a UK man infected with a multidrug-resistant form of gonorrhea.More >
Florida school shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters
Florida school shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters
The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail.More >
The suspect in the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 is getting letters of support in jail including fan mail.More >
Mesa prostitution sting nets arrests of 21 men
Mesa prostitution sting nets arrests of 21 men
Mesa police say 21 men were arrested as part of a prostitution sting.More >
Mesa police say 21 men were arrested as part of a prostitution sting.More >
Lawyer for victim's family says matter with Uber 'resolved'
Lawyer for victim's family says matter with Uber 'resolved'
The family of an Arizona woman killed when struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle apparently has reached a settlement with the company.More >
The family of an Arizona woman killed when struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle apparently has reached a settlement with the company.More >
9-year-old girl who vanished 2 years ago found alive
9-year-old girl who vanished 2 years ago found alive
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
Boy who hugged officer in viral photo among 3 missing after deadly crash
Boy who hugged officer in viral photo missing after deadly crash
Investigators are still looking for the bodies of three children after their family's SUV plunged 100 feet off a coastal highway in California, landing on its roof in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Wednesday.More >
Investigators are still looking for the bodies of three children after their family's SUV plunged 100 feet off a coastal highway in California, landing on its roof in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Wednesday.More >
Lindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.
Click to learn more about Lindsey
Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.
Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.
Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.
She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Mohave County struggles with effects of opioid addiction
Mohave County struggles with effects of opioid addiction
Kingman, Arizona is cashing in on its connection to old Route 66. Examples of Americana line the streets, and those same streets are often lined with tourists and history buffs.More >
Kingman, Arizona is cashing in on its connection to old Route 66. Examples of Americana line the streets, and those same streets are often lined with tourists and history buffs.More >
Orangutan meets 13-year-old yo-yo master at Phoenix Zoo
Orangutan meets 13-year-old yo-yo master at Phoenix Zoo
Nowadays, anything cute involving an animal is a recipe for a viral video. You have stuff like the angry cat, but now there is a new animal video making the rounds that's striking right at the heart.More >
Nowadays, anything cute involving an animal is a recipe for a viral video. You have stuff like the angry cat, but now there is a new animal video making the rounds that's striking right at the heart.More >
2 seriously injured in rollover crash on I-17
2 seriously injured in rollover crash on I-17
Two people are in serious condition after a rollover crash Thursday evening on the I-17, firefighters said.More >
Two people are in serious condition after a rollover crash Thursday evening on the I-17, firefighters said.More >
Grassroots group opposed to design of South Central Light Rail Extension
Grassroots group opposed to design of South Central Light Rail Extension
Valley Metro's light rail stops at 1st Avenue and Jefferson Avenue in Downtown Phoenix, before turning east, eventually heading toward Mesa.More >
Valley Metro's light rail stops at 1st Avenue and Jefferson Avenue in Downtown Phoenix, before turning east, eventually heading toward Mesa.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
(Source: FAA via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Court documents reveal timeline of child deaths in Superior
VIDEO: Court documents reveal timeline of child deaths in Superior
New court records show the mother of two children found dead in car seats in a vehicle tried to blame someone else and gave a timeline of what happened, police said.More >
VIDEO: Freeway reopened after wrong-way crash injures 4 in east Mesa
VIDEO: Freeway reopened after wrong-way crash injures 4 in east Mesa
Southbound Loop 202 Santan reopened at the U.S. 60 in east Mesa after a wrong-way crash injured 4. Story: http://bit.ly/2pMnOeGMore >
Southbound Loop 202 Santan reopened at the U.S. 60 in east Mesa after a wrong-way crash injured 4. Story: http://bit.ly/2pMnOeGMore >
VIDEO: Man messes up money transfer, wonders where cash went
VIDEO: Man messes up money transfer, wonders where cash went
A man moving to Sun City put in the wrong bank account number when transfering cash and now wonders where his money went.More >
Cheetah jumps into SUV during safari
Cheetah jumps into SUV during safari
(Source: peterheistein.com via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Gov. Doug Ducey signs wrong-way driving bill
VIDEO: Gov. Doug Ducey signs wrong-way driving bill
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed a law that would make impaired wrong-way drivers face felony charges in Arizona. Story: http://bit.ly/2GwN8yPMore >
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed a law that would make impaired wrong-way drivers face felony charges in Arizona. Story: http://bit.ly/2GwN8yPMore >