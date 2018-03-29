PD: No charges against Tempe councilman over allegations from ex-students

A Tempe city councilman who faced accusations of sexual misconduct is no longer facing charges.

The Phoenix Police Department said the three who made the allegations against Councilman Kolby Granville did not want to help prosecutors so the case was closed.

Two former students said he gave them alcohol and a third woman said he made unwelcome sexual advances twice at his house when she was still in high school, investigators said.

Granville was fired from his teaching position at Tempe Preparatory Academy after the allegations became public earlier this year.

Last month, councilmembers Lauren Kuby and Randy Keating said Granville should resign.

The Phoenix Police Department investigated the claims due to the possibility of a conflict of interest with the Tempe Police Department.

A report on the case is expected to be released on Monday.

Granville has been on the City Council since 2012.

