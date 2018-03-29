Sons of DMFD killed in hunting accident named honorary firefighters

They took the oath of firefighters and were given certificates and t-shirts. (Source: Carrie Barter)

Wade was involved in a hunting accident last November in Colorado. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department named five boys honorary firefighters after their dad died. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/Carrie Barter)

The children of a Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical captain who died in a hunting accident received a special honor.

The five sons of Capt. David "Wade" Barter were named honorary firefighters.

They took the oath of firefighters and were given certificates and t-shirts.

Barter's widow, Carrie Barter, said she is grateful for everything the department has done for the boys.

"We're all family and they make it known we'll always be part of their department," she said.

Wade was involved in a hunting accident last November in Colorado.

[ORIGINAL STORY: DMFD: Captain Barter dies in hunting accident]

He was involved in the community and was part of the hazardous materials team.

Carrie said she misses his laughter and his cooking and is thankful for the support of the Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department.

"There are no words to express for what the department has done for our boys," said Carrie.

Anyone who wants to donate can to the Daisy Mountain Firefighters Charities Association.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.