Arizona governor vetoes 1st of series of water bills

The Republican governor said the proposal doesn't address Colorado River and groundwater issues. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed the first in a series of water law overhaul bills making their way to his desk, saying a single bill doesn't address the overhaul of water laws he is seeking.

The Republican governor said in a Thursday veto letter that the proposal doesn't address Colorado River and groundwater issues.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Politics in Arizona]

Bill sponsor Sen. Gail Griffin declined immediate comment but noted the vetoed bill was sought by the governor. It would add exemptions to current pumping rules for greenhouses.

Griffin and Rep. Rusty Bowers introduced the proposals in eight separate bills and one overarching bill. But they did not give the governor his biggest request, major control over Colorado River water now held by the Central Arizona Project's board.

The vetoed legislation is Senate Bill 1510.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.