PD: Family confronts armed burglar in Phoenix

Police said gunfire was exchanged when a family confronted a suspect with a gun in a home in north Phoenix on Thursday afternoon.

It happened near 13th Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

The family had just arrived home when they came face to face with the intruder, according to police.

Gunshots were exchanged but no one was hit, police said.

The suspect then took off and is still on the run, detectives said.

A neighbor said the wife and kids ran over to him and told him to call 911.

An investigation is underway.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.