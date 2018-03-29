'Anyone can make a difference.' Arizona Gives Day is April 3

We're just days away from the annual event "Arizona Gives Day."

On April 3, Arizonans from Bullhead City to Bisbee will be asked to “invest in Arizona” by giving to organizations that are doing important work to improve the well-being of our state.

Participating nonprofits include large and small organizations dedicated to arts and culture, children and youth, community development, health

services, animal welfare and more.

Each one works to better the state - and all are in need of community support.

Arizona Gives Day is a grassroots, statewide day of giving that invites Arizonans to support their favorite causes.

Donations can be scheduled in advance (to be processed on Tuesday, April 3) at azgives.org or can be submitted day of

on April 3.

Hosted by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum, and presented by FirstBank, Arizona

Gives Day has raised more than $10.14 million for Arizona nonprofits since its founding in 2013.

“Arizona Gives Day is striving to build a community of philanthropists and help everyone understand that it does not matter what your income might be,” said Laurie Liles, president and CEO of Arizona Grantmakers Forum. “Anyone can make a difference with any dollar amount they are able to give.”

For participating nonprofits, Arizona Gives Day offers an opportunity to raise awareness about their work, connect

with new donors and win prize money to supplement individual donations. Last year, Arizona nonprofits raised $2.74

million through the generosity of more than 18,000 donors, with many giving to multiple organizations.

“The power of collective giving can be transformative,” says Kristen Merrifield, CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits. “On April 3, if a million people gave just $10 to their favorite organization, we could raise $10 million for Arizona nonprofits. That’s incredible to think about.”

In the past, donations large and small have combined to make life-changing advancements possible throughout our

state, and this year, the event is poised to be bigger than ever.

“I can’t think of a better, easier and more feel-good way to give back than by supporting your favorite cause on Arizona Gives Day,” says Joel Johnson, President-East Valley, FirstBank. “With more than 1,000 worthwhile nonprofit participants, it’s easy to find and donate to a local charity you care about.”

“Giving back isn’t just about building up good karma; it’s the right thing to do. Arizona Gives Day provides an

important reminder about personal and corporate responsibility and it enables us to make a direct impact in strengthening our community,” noted Johnson.

ARIZONA GIVES DAY 2018 FAST FACTS

1,020 organizations are participating from across the state (Full list of participants HERE)

260 organizations are joining Arizona Gives Day for the first time

$180,000 in prize pool money is up for grabs

Organizations by county: Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave,

Navajo, Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, Yuma; National, International

ARIZONA GIVES DAY 2018 EVENTS

All events are being held on Tuesday, April 3. Please contact Jennifer Purcell for further information.

Greater Phoenix:

7:30 – 8:30 a.m. ICAN 2nd Annual Bright Futures Breakfast; ICAN

7:30 – 9:00 a.m. Coffee and Consent / We Wear Teal Day; BLOOM365

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Arizona Gives Pop-Up Ice Cream Shoppe; Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Read Better Be Better Open House; Read Better Be Better

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Homeward Bound Hit the Ground; Homeward Bound

3:00 – 9:00 p.m. Portillo’s Tempe Goes to the Beagles; Arizona Beagle Rescue

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The Art of Community Engagement; YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix

For a list of approved organizations, by county, click HERE.

