Phoenix woman honored for helping stray cats across the Valley

Ford has seen first hand the widespread feral cat problem in Valley neighborhoods, so she's devoted her life to getting stray cats spayed or neutered, finding them new homes and providing much needed medical care.

"You might have one cat slip through the cracks so to speak, and then she will have kittens," said Ford. "In a period of 10 years, one cat can produce, with off-spring, up to 10,000 cats."

Ford is constantly setting traps in different neighborhoods to catch cats and kittens that she'll bring in for evaluation.

Some she'll try and find homes for. Others need to go right to a veterinarian.

But the medical bills add up, with Ford spending a lot of her own money.

"I have a grandson and I like to teach him that no matter what the creature is, it deserves to be treated properly, and with love and affection," said Ford. "At end of the day I can say, 'wow, I homed three cats today, and I know the people will be really great with these animals.'"

Amanda Goodman recently adopted a kitten Ford found on the street.

Not only did Ford pay for the vet bills, she also gave Goodman cat food and kitty litter.

Goodman reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Goodman and give her $500.

"I think she'll put it right back into everything she does," said Goodman. "Just help her put funds into helping more animals."

A CBS 5 news crew was there when Goodman surprised Ford.

"Everything you do in the community and all the animals, and time and effort you put in," said Goodman. "I feel you need to be shown appreciation and given back to. On behalf of everybody, we'd like to Pay it Forward to you."

"That's going to buy a lot of cat food and kitty litter," said Ford. "With kindness and education, you can do a lot."

