High school in Avondale launches new program to help kids in crisis

The mass shooting at a Florida high school last month is shining a new spotlight on campuses across the country, as students rally to find ways to prevent future tragedies.

Over at Westview High School in Avondale, students announced they've developed a new program to help identify kids in crisis and then get them the help they need.

"Noticing the warning signs, knowing what they are and finding the proper resources for their friends," said student Nicholas Contreras.

"Giving them courage and encouragement to actually do that because a lot of people don't have the courage, or don't feel like its their place to do it."

The new program creates student ambassadors, who will wear special, purple shirts every Thursday that identifies them to any student in crisis as someone they can trust..

Some of the biggest issues on high school campuses include, bullying, suicide, drugs, family problems and relationships.

Grace Martinez is one of the new student ambassadors.

She said the idea for the ambassador program came about after Martinez and her classmates attended a "Speak up, Stand up, Save a life" conference, where thousands of students had a chance to meet with police, educators and community leaders.

"I got involved because I know the pain of bullying," said Martinez. "I know how it is to feel like you are nobody, and I know how it is to feel when you are alone. I want to make sure nobody feels like that any more."

Student ambassadors hope if their program proves successful, other high schools will do the same.

