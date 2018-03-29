FBI says 18 arrested on warrants on Fort Apache reservation

FBI officials say 18 people have been arrested on federal warrants on the Fort Apache reservation in east-central Arizona.

They say the executed arrest warrants included charges for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, domestic violence, kidnapping, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, assault with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and interstate threatening communications.

Authorities still are searching for a 41-year-old man indicted on charges of possession and intent to distribute methamphetamines.

The FBI says six tribal arrest warrants were executed as a result of the operation.

They also say four prisoners who escaped from the White Mountain Apache Department of Corrections on March 21 were arrested within 24 hours of their escape.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.