Arizona governor still backs self-driving cars

Behind the scenes, Ducey's staff worked closely with Uber as he championed its regular service and its self-driving vehicles, allowing them to operate without permits and encouraging their testing and operation on public roads. (Source: CNN)

A woman was hit and killed by a self-driving car in Tempe earlier this month. (Source: Tempe Police Department)

Ducey has allowed autonomous vehicle companies to test their technology on public roads with little regulations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Gov. Doug Ducey reiterated on Thursday his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/AP)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he continues to believe autonomous vehicles can make roads and highways safer after a self-driving Uber vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian.

Ducey told reporters on Thursday that he wants local and federal law enforcement to complete their investigation before commenting about the crash. But he reiterated his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer.

Ducey has allowed autonomous vehicle companies to test their technology on public roads with little regulations. But earlier this week, he suspended Uber's self-driving vehicle testing privileges, citing safety concerns.

Uber suspended autonomous vehicle testing in all cities after the crash.

Elaine Herzberg was killed last week in Tempe. Her family has apparently reached a settlement with Uber, according to their lawyer.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.