Arizona governor still backs self-driving cars

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Gov. Doug Ducey reiterated on Thursday his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/AP) Gov. Doug Ducey reiterated on Thursday his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/AP)
Ducey has allowed autonomous vehicle companies to test their technology on public roads with little regulations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Ducey has allowed autonomous vehicle companies to test their technology on public roads with little regulations. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
A woman was hit and killed by a self-driving car in Tempe earlier this month. (Source: Tempe Police Department) A woman was hit and killed by a self-driving car in Tempe earlier this month. (Source: Tempe Police Department)
Behind the scenes, Ducey's staff worked closely with Uber as he championed its regular service and its self-driving vehicles, allowing them to operate without permits and encouraging their testing and operation on public roads. (Source: CNN) Behind the scenes, Ducey's staff worked closely with Uber as he championed its regular service and its self-driving vehicles, allowing them to operate without permits and encouraging their testing and operation on public roads. (Source: CNN)
PHOENIX (AP) -

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he continues to believe autonomous vehicles can make roads and highways safer after a self-driving Uber vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian.

Ducey told reporters on Thursday that he wants local and federal law enforcement to complete their investigation before commenting about the crash. But he reiterated his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer.

Ducey has allowed autonomous vehicle companies to test their technology on public roads with little regulations. But earlier this week, he suspended Uber's self-driving vehicle testing privileges, citing safety concerns.

Uber suspended autonomous vehicle testing in all cities after the crash.

Elaine Herzberg was killed last week in Tempe. Her family has apparently reached a settlement with Uber, according to their lawyer.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Self-driving Uber hits, kills pedestrian in TempeMore>>

  • Arizona governor still backs self-driving cars

    Arizona governor still backs self-driving cars

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:08:25 GMT
    Gov. Doug Ducey reiterated on Thursday his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/AP)Gov. Doug Ducey reiterated on Thursday his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/AP)
    Gov. Doug Ducey reiterated on Thursday his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/AP)Gov. Doug Ducey reiterated on Thursday his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/AP)

    He reiterated his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer.

    More >

    He reiterated his support for the self-driving vehicles as a way to make roads and highways safer.

    More >

  • Emails show few questions about public safety from AZ governor to Uber

    Emails show few questions about public safety from AZ governor to Uber

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:42 AM EDT2018-03-29 14:42:21 GMT
    An investigation reveals Gov. Ducey's emails didn't contain any reference to the question of whether Uber’s driverless cars were safe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/CNN)An investigation reveals Gov. Ducey's emails didn't contain any reference to the question of whether Uber’s driverless cars were safe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/CNN)
    An investigation reveals Gov. Ducey's emails didn't contain any reference to the question of whether Uber’s driverless cars were safe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/CNN)An investigation reveals Gov. Ducey's emails didn't contain any reference to the question of whether Uber’s driverless cars were safe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/CNN)

    Emails obtained by CBS 5 Investigates show lots of coordination between Uber and Governor Doug Ducey’s office but what is missing is almost any reference to the question of whether Uber’s driverless cars were safe.

    More >

    Emails obtained by CBS 5 Investigates show lots of coordination between Uber and Governor Doug Ducey’s office but what is missing is almost any reference to the question of whether Uber’s driverless cars were safe.

    More >

  • Emails show Arizona governor's tight connection with Uber

    Emails show Arizona governor's tight connection with Uber

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:10:21 GMT
    Emails show that Ducey's staff worked closely with the company as it began experimenting with autonomous vehicles that the company began testing on public roads in August 2016 without informing the public. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Emails show that Ducey's staff worked closely with the company as it began experimenting with autonomous vehicles that the company began testing on public roads in August 2016 without informing the public. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    The email exchanges fill in the gaps between what Ducey was saying publicly since taking office in early 2015 and what was happening behind the scenes as his administration helped Uber set up shop in the state

    More >

    The email exchanges fill in the gaps between what Ducey was saying publicly since taking office in early 2015 and what was happening behind the scenes as his administration helped Uber set up shop in the state

    More >
    •   