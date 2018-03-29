YCSO looking for help identifying child's remains in 'Little Miss Nobody' case

This is a facial reconstruction of "Little Miss Nobody." (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is hoping to get some new tips about a child case from nearly six decades ago.

The agency said skeletal remains were found on July 31, 1960, in a sand wash off of Alamo Road, which is about 1.5 miles from Highway 93, outside of Congress.

Investigators believe the child was likely between 3 and 6 years old, weighed around 55 lbs and was 3-feet-6 inches tall.

"These estimates are based upon the skeletal and dental findings from the examination," YCSO said in a statement.

The child became known to the community as "Little Miss Nobody" at the time.

Thanks to technology, a facial reconstruction was developed and a DNA profile was created, YCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call cold case investigator John Shannon at 928-777-7293 or leave a tip anonymously by calling Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

