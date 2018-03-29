'Some women liked the calls.' Buckeye man arrested for making harassing phone calls

A Buckeye man is accused of using his cell phone to make harassing and sometimes sexual calls to numerous women.

Larry Brent Stumfoll, 23, faces 15 misdemeanor counts of harassment, as police have established 15 victims. But police say his phone records show the potential of up to 52 victims just since January 1, 2018.

The first victim contacted Surprise police on March 2, saying she had been receiving a series of harassing phone calls in the middle of the night. She reported hearing strange, sexual-sounding noises when the male subject would call.

Most of the calls came from a blocked number, but some came from an unblocked number.

When police traced the unblocked number, they found it belonged to Brent Stumfoll.

When officers called other numbers that had been dialed on Stumfoll's phone, usually after *67 had been dialed to block the number.

According to the police report, the vast majority of women at those numbers "indicated they had been victims."

Police learned that Stumfoll was an employee at U-Haul, and "a number of the victims indicated having storage lockers at U-Haul or renting trucks from U-Haul."

Some of the women indicated they had previously worked with Stumfoll at Olive Garden. A few others say they knew him personally.

On March 22, police arrested Stumfoll. He "admitted to calling people blocked repeatedly," according to the police report.

He told police "it began with a thought a while ago of creating a YouTube channel where he would prank call people, and it has since evolved from there."

Stumfoll admitted to police he called U-haul customers, former Olive Garden coworkers, and women he knew personally.

According to the police report, he said "some women like the calls, but others asked him to stop, but he didn't. "He also said this behavior usually took place when he was drunk.

