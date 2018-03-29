Mesa police asking for help in identifying bank robbery suspect

Mesa PD are asking for help in identifying this suspect (Source: Mesa Police Department)

The Mesa Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

As described by police in a press release and a tweet, on March 27, 2018, at approximately 6 p.m., a black male suspect wearing a disguise entered the Chase Bank located at 1021 N. Ellsworth. The suspect approached a teller and presented a note demanding money.

The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount and the suspect subsequently took off from the facility on foot. No vehicle was seen during the crime.

The suspect has been described as:

Black male, approximately 5’8”-5’10” and around 150 pounds

Wearing a black t-shirt with a white long-sleeve undershirt, along with blue jeans, black shoes, a long black curly wig and dark tinted sunglasses

Carrying a multi-colored satchel

Authorities ask that if you have any information about the suspect, please contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

