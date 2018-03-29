PD: Phoenix man admitted 'smacking' beagle, throwing dog into swimming pool

A Phoenix man is facing an animal cruelty charge after admitting to police that he hit his parents’ beagle and then threw him into a swimming pool.

Police arrested Adam Drew Haislip at his Phoenix home Wednesday morning.

According to Haislip’s court paperwork, the incident happened nearly two weeks ago.

The dog, Winston, was found by his owner a couple of hours after it happened. The owner rushed the dog to an emergency veterinary clinic where he died.

A necropsy showed “evidence of trauma … in the form of hemoabdomen [a buildup of blood the peritoneal cavity] and liver fractures with multiple subcutaneous hemorrhages,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement.

“The suspect admitted to smacking the dog once or twice and throwing the dog into the swimming pool,” the arresting officer wrote.

Haislip, 19, was released on his own recognizance but is subject to supervision by Pretrial Services. One condition of his release is that he have no contact with any animals under any circumstances.

Under Arizona law (ARS 13-2910A9), intentional cruelty to animals can be either a class 1 misdemeanor or a class 6 felony. The charge listed on Haislip’s court documents is the felony.

The minimum sentence for class 6 felony for a first-time offender is six months in prison. The presumptive sentence is a year and the maximum is 18 months.

It is not clear is Haislip has any history of perpetrating animal abuse.

He is due back in court for a status conference on April 11 followed by a preliminary hearing on April 17.