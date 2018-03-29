Arizona Bike Week returns to Westworld in April

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Thousands of bikers are set to roll into town next month to celebrate their passion for two-wheel touring at Arizona Bike Week.

The event will run for five days and be centered around Westworld in Scottsdale, although festivities will also encompass numerous locations throughout the greater Phoenix area.

The Westworld location will feature hundreds of vendors offering a wide range of goods and services as well as stunt shows, exhibitions, contests, games, racing, auctions and safe riding and precision skills demos.

This year marks the 22nd annual Arizona Bike Week, which has grown to be one of the top five bike rallies in the country.

Single day, multi-day and entire event passes are all available for purchase.

For more information, please click here.

