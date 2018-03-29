WWII Wings of Freedom Tour landing at Phoenix Goodyear Airport

In honor of our WWII veterans, the Collings Foundation’s Wing of Freedom Tour is making a stop at Phoenix Goodyear Airport from April 9 to 11, as a part of its 110-city nationwide tour. (Source: Collings Foundation)

In honor of our WWII veterans, the Collings Foundation’s Wing of Freedom Tour is making a stop at Phoenix Goodyear Airport from April 9 to 11, as a part of its 110-city nationwide tour.

Some of the historic planes that will be featured include the B-17 Flying Fortress ‘Nine of Nine’, the B-24 Liberator ‘Witchcraft’, the B-25 Mitchell ‘Tondelayo’ bombers and the P-51 Mustang ‘Toulouse Nuts’ fighter. Visitors are invited to explore the aircraft inside and out.

[RELATED: Wings of Freedom Tour to feature WWII vintage planes at Greenville Downtown Airport]

The Wings of Freedom Tour travels the nation as a flying tribute to the flight crews who flew them, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, and the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect.

Fees are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Discounted rates are available for school groups.

For an extra fee, visitors can also experience some flight time in these planes ranging from 30 minutes to one-hour increments. For reservations and information on flight experiences, call 800-568-8924 or visit here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.