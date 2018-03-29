Arizona state senator Kimberly Yee featured on Lifetime TV series

Kimberly Yee, Arizona State Senator for Legislative District 20 and Republican Majority Leader for the Arizona State Senate (Source: Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus)

Kimberly Yee, Arizona's first female Asian-American state senator, was featured on Lifetime's Her America: 50 States, 50 Women series. The series, filmed by an all-female team, documents real women across the country.

Yee was selected to represent Arizona. Yee is an accomplished state senator, the Republican Majority Leader of the Arizona State Senate and is now in the running to become Arizona State Treasurer.

If Yee wins, she will become the second woman to hold the office.

“My message not only to little girls, but to young women, is that women belong in leadership," Yee said.

Yee has been in office in Arizona since 2010. She is the state senator for Legislative District 20.

