Celebrate Mesa returns to Pioneer Park

Mesa's free party in the park returns!

After moving for one year while Pioneer Park was rebuilt, Celebrate Mesa is returning Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will help celebrate the state-of-the-art park, which includes a huge multi-story playground and an elaborate splash pad. The splash pad has a 15-foot-high water wall that is the first of its kind in Arizona.

Celebrate Mesa celebrates Earth Day with several activities including a Living Green Village where you can learn about solar cooking, solar energy, gardening, composting, tree care, energy and water conservation and recycling.

The celebration will be a near-zero waste event with compost stations, numerous blue recycling barrels and additional recycling containers.

Celebrate Mesa will also feature carnival games, rides, free train rides, a petting zoo, a tot spot toddler area, bounce houses and live entertainment, among other things.

Admission and parking are free but there is a $5 fee for unlimited access to the carnival rides.

