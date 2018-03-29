Celebrate Mesa returns to Pioneer Park

Celebrate Mesa returns to Pioneer Park this year (Source: City of Mesa) Celebrate Mesa returns to Pioneer Park this year (Source: City of Mesa)
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Mesa's free party in the park returns!

After moving for one year while Pioneer Park was rebuilt, Celebrate Mesa is returning Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will help celebrate the state-of-the-art park, which includes a huge multi-story playground and an elaborate splash pad. The splash pad has a 15-foot-high water wall that is the first of its kind in Arizona.

Celebrate Mesa celebrates Earth Day with several activities including a Living Green Village where you can learn about solar cooking, solar energy, gardening, composting, tree care, energy and water conservation and recycling.

The celebration will be a near-zero waste event with compost stations, numerous blue recycling barrels and additional recycling containers.

Celebrate Mesa will also feature carnival games, rides, free train rides, a petting zoo, a tot spot toddler area, bounce houses and live entertainment, among other things.

Admission and parking are free but there is a $5 fee for unlimited access to the carnival rides.

