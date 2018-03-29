5 facts to make you hate mosquitoes even more

5 facts to make you hate mosquitoes even morePosted: Updated:
Hot holiday ahead! The climatology of Easter in Phoenix
Got outdoor plans this Easter weekend? Get ready for the hottest days we've seen so far this year! Here's a look at how this weekend's Easter forecast compares to Easter in the Phoenix area in years past.More >
A blue moon: Not so rare in 2018
Blue moons typically occur once every 2.8 years. And that's what started the term “once in a blue moon.”More >
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.More >
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.More >
Taste of Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.More >
Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
Authorities: Mom tried to shift blame for deaths of Superior children
The mother of two small children found dead after being left strapped in car seats in a vehicle tried to blame their deaths on someone else who was supposed to be watching them, authorities said Wednesday.More >
2 pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
DPS: Impairment suspected in wrong-way crash that injured 4 in east Mesa
"He made some comments to the fire department about taking some illicit drugs," said Jake Pruet with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
Man has 'world's worst' super-gonorrhea
Public Health England is investigating the case of a UK man infected with a multidrug-resistant form of gonorrhea.More >
Mom admits to beating 2-year-old son to death after he wet the bed
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
Mesa prostitution sting nets arrests of 21 men
Mesa police say 21 men were arrested as part of a prostitution sting.More >
9-year-old girl who vanished 2 years ago found alive
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
Lawyer for victim's family says matter with Uber 'resolved'
The family of an Arizona woman killed when struck by an autonomous Uber vehicle apparently has reached a settlement with the company.More >
Michael Phelps: 'I've put my life in danger'
The most decorated Olympian of all time, swimmer Michael Phelps rewrote sports history.More >
School bus aide accused of kissing autistic boy, letting him touch her breast
A female school bus aide is accused of sexual abuse after police say she kissed a young, autistic student and let him touch her breast.More >
AUDIO: Pilots report seeing UFO while flying over Arizona
VIDEO: Court documents reveal timeline of child deaths in Superior
New court records show the mother of two children found dead in car seats in a vehicle tried to blame someone else and gave a timeline of what happened, police said.More >
VIDEO: Freeway reopened after wrong-way crash injures 4 in east Mesa
Southbound Loop 202 Santan reopened at the U.S. 60 in east Mesa after a wrong-way crash injured 4. Story: http://bit.ly/2pMnOeGMore >
VIDEO: Man messes up money transfer, wonders where cash went
A man moving to Sun City put in the wrong bank account number when transfering cash and now wonders where his money went.More >
VIDEO: Gov. Doug Ducey signs wrong-way driving bill
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed a law that would make impaired wrong-way drivers face felony charges in Arizona. Story: http://bit.ly/2GwN8yPMore >
Woman says Las Vegas strip club took her photo and promoted her as a stripper
A valley woman said a Las Vegas strip club took her photo and promoted her as a stripper without her approval.More >
