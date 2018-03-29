5 facts to make you hate mosquitoes even more

Posted: Updated:
By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
The weather is warming up and that means the return of the dreaded mosquito!

We have to deal with them every spring and summer in Arizona and they can cause a whole host of issues.

Here are five facts about mosquitoes that will make you hate them even more!

1. They can sense you from great distances.

A mosquito can sense the carbon dioxide we exhale from more than 50 yards away! Once they get a bit closer they are able to zero in on us by our body heat and moisture. Different chemical compounds like lactic acid attract them even more so they are able to land and take a bite!

2. They transmit disease after biting other animals.

Mosquitoes don’t produce the diseases they transmit like West Nile virus. First, a mosquito will bite an infected bird and then bite a human. The virus lingers in the mosquito’s saliva and travels into the human bloodstream after it bites you. Gross!

3. Females need your blood to grow their eggs.

There’s no reason to hate the male mosquito. Keep your eyes on the females! They are the only ones that bite humans. They need iron and protein from our blood to produce their eggs.

4. Mosquitoes carry a host of deadly diseases.

West Nile is just the start of the problems mosquitoes can bring. Dog heartworm, dengue fever, yellow fever, Zika virus and various type of encephalitis are all transmitted by mosquitoes. Malaria from mosquito transmission can kill more than 500,000 people each year according to the World Health Organization.

5. Mosquitoes can hunt you down.

Most mosquitoes will hang out within 1 or 2 miles of their larva and habitat, but some will travel great distances to suck your blood. Some mosquitoes can fly 20 miles away to hunt for food!

