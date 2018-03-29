As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, March 29

Fieldtrip Friday: Diamondbacks Opening Day

The Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks, @LosDbacks) will open their 20th anniversary season this Thursday, March 29 at 7:10 p.m. versus the Colorado Rockies with a series of special pregame events at Chase Field.

Opening Day festivities include:

BBWAA National League Manager of the Year award to Torey Lovullo

Louisville Silver Slugger Award presentation to Paul Goldschmidt

Rawlings Gold Glove Award presentations to Goldschmidt and Zack Greinke

National anthem sung by local favorite and creator of "D-backs Swing" Roger Clyne

Flyover by four F-35s from the 309th Fighter Squadron from Luke Air Force Base at the conclusion of the anthem

Weather permitting, the roof will be open for the game

The ceremonial first pitch will include a D-backs representative from each of the club's six Postseason teams. Including:

1999 Erubiel Durazo

2001 Luis Gonzalez

2002 Mark Grace

2007 Brandon Webb

2011 J.J. Putz

2017 Archie Bradley

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Opening Day Street Festival, presented by Fry's Food Stores. The Opening Day Street Festival will begin at 4:00 p.m. in front of the Gila River Casinos Plaza along 4th Street and Jackson and will feature food trucks, D-backs inflatables, music by Sapphire Sky and several other activities. Fans can also enjoy SOL La Terraza in the Upper Right Field Concourse before the game, and features a Latin vibe with specialized décor, live music and authentic regional food.

Game Seven Grill will open at 2:00 p.m. for fans to enjoy outdoor seating. As fans enter the stadium, D-backs staff will hand out 40,000 2018 D-backs Schedule Magnet, courtesy of Pepsi, and 40,000 Rally Towels, courtesy of Leslie's Pool Supplies.

Limited tickets are still available for Opening Day and the rest of the series against the Rockies (March 29-31), including the D-backs' 20th Anniversary game this Saturday, and can be purchased online at www.dbacks.com/tickets or by calling (602) 514-8400 or at the Chase Field Box Office.

Leman Academy of Excellence

He is an internationally known psychologist, author of over 45 books on parenting, marriage, and family living, and founder of an academy for children based on his philosophies. We're talking about Dr. Kevin Leman. And, now he's expanding his school and opening a new campus right here in the Valley for the 2018 school season.

Dr. Leman is the founder of Leman Academy of Excellence. A tuition-free public charter school with a new campus opening up in the East Valley in August of 2018. On Thursday March 29th Dr. Leman will be hosting an open house at the school located at 3761 S. Power Rd from 6 to 7 pm.

Leman Academy is a charters school based in Marana, Arizona. The school is built around the philosophies of Dr. Kevin Leman, a nationally renowned author, speaker and author of over 52 books on kids, families and marriage. Leman Academy has goals to expand around the US and focuses on partnering with the parents on encouraging the scholars to work hard, have fun and become great citizens.

For more information visit: www.LemanAcademy.org and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/131522290875589/

Leman Academy Open House

6pm to 7pm

3761 S. Power Rd, Mesa, AZ 85212

The Cinderella Affair (free prom dress giveaway)

The annual Cinderella Affair free prom dress giveaway provides high school juniors and seniors with valid ID with a free prom dress, shoes, purse and jewelry

Girls can choose from more than 5,000 dresses of every style and color and will be assisted by volunteers from the East Valley Women's League, which sponsors the event

Date of the event: Saturday, March 31 and Saturday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cinderella Affair Boutique 411 N. McKemy Chandler, AZ.

More than 12,000 dresses have been given away since the program began in 2002. Girls can either keep the dresses and accessories or, if they prefer, donate them back.

For more information visit: www.Cinderellaaffair.org or www.evwl.org

Goodwill Plans Hiring Fest

Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona is pleased to announce they are holding Hiring Fest at many of their career centers on March 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hiring Fest provides a unique opportunity to connect with employers from a variety of industries and occupations. You can network with other professionals, discover new opportunities, and build the path for a strong career.

Multiple companies will be on-site recruiting for open positions at locations across Arizona, including the Phoenix Metro, Yuma, and Northern areas.

Participating companies in the Phoenix area include Bank of America, Cox Communications, Lowe's Home Improvement, HonorHealth, Wells Fargo Bank, Marriott, Amazon, Home Depot, Target, USAA, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, Shamrock Foods and more. They will be hiring for a variety of positions including everything from entry level to management.

Prepare for Hiring Fest by visiting a no-cost Goodwill Career Center for all of your networking needs. There, a dedicated career advisor can help you update your resume, cover how to approach recruiters, help you master interview tips, and go over what it means to "dress to impress".

To find a career center near you, call 602-535-4444 or visit: www.goodwillaz.org

