Arpaio says he will re-investigate Obama's birth certificate if elected to senate

Former Maricopa County Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, is ramping up his campaign for senate with a promise to re-investigate Obama's birth certificate.

At the Western Conservative Conference in Phoenix last weekend, Arpaio suggested that if elected, he will revive the "birther" movement.

"Birtherism" was the widely discredited conspiracy theory that former President Barack Obama was not born in the U.S. and that his Hawaiian birth certificate was fake.

Arpaio has repeatedly made the claim that Obama's birth certificate is a fraud and continues to bring it up even after Obama has been out of office for almost two years.

"I'm not talking about computers and what's on it. We're talking about our scientific, we had to go to Italy, get expert advice. It's a very interesting story," Arpaio said of the birth certificate.

Before President Trump was elected, he was a key figure in the birther movement alongside Arpaio. However, Trump has since come out and said he was wrong.

Arpaio is running for the republican nomination to fill Senator Jeff Flake's seat. Flake announced that he is not running for re-election because he felt he couldn't win a GOP primary with Trump as president.

