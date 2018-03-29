SLIDESHOW: Arizona educators protest for better pay

SLIDESHOW: Arizona educators protest for better payPosted: Updated:
-
Authorities: Mom tried to shift blame for deaths of Superior children
The mother of two small children found dead after being left strapped in car seats in a vehicle tried to blame their deaths on someone else who was supposed to be watching them, authorities said Wednesday.More >
9-year-old girl who vanished 2 years ago found alive
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
DPS: Impairment suspected in wrong-way crash that injured 4 in east Mesa
"He made some comments to the fire department about taking some illicit drugs," said Jake Pruet with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Police arrest man accused of setting fire to fireworks display inside Wal-Mart
Police have arrested a man suspected of setting a fireworks display on fire inside a Wal-Mart store.More >
Man has 'world's worst' super-gonorrhea
Public Health England is investigating the case of a UK man infected with a multidrug-resistant form of gonorrhea.More >
Woman says Las Vegas strip club took her photo and promoted her as a stripper
A woman said she's suing Sapphire for using her photo for ads and portraying her as a stripper.More >
Mesa prostitution sting nets arrests of 21 men
Mesa police say 21 men were arrested as part of a prostitution sting.More >
'Devastated': Aunt of Superior children found dead in car seats speaks about grief
“I don’t think anyone would imagine this happening to their family,” said Brittany’s sister Amber Velasquez. “They were so innocent.”More >
School bus aide accused of kissing autistic boy, letting him touch her breast
A female school bus aide is accused of sexual abuse after police say she kissed a young, autistic student and let him touch her breast.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
Michael Phelps: 'I've put my life in danger'
The most decorated Olympian of all time, swimmer Michael Phelps rewrote sports history.More >
Video from viewer shows man suffering during overdose
VIDEO: Court documents reveal timeline of child deaths in Superior
VIDEO: Court documents reveal timeline of child deaths in Superior
New court records show the mother of two children found dead in car seats in a vehicle tried to blame someone else and gave a timeline of what happened, police said.More >
Woman says Las Vegas strip club took her photo and promoted her as a stripper
A valley woman said a Las Vegas strip club took her photo and promoted her as a stripper without her approval.More >
VIDEO: Aunt speaks about 2 kids found dead in car in Superior
The aunt of the two children who were found dead in a car in Superior is talking about the grief she's dealing with after hearing the devastating news. The kids' mother was arrested.More >
RAW VIDEO: Brittany Velasquez makes her first court appearance
Brittany Velasquez, accused in the death of her two children, made her first court appearance Tuesday, March 27, 2018.More >
VIDEO: Gov. Doug Ducey signs wrong-way driving bill
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed a law that would make impaired wrong-way drivers face felony charges in Arizona. Story: http://bit.ly/2GwN8yPMore >
