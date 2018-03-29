Arizona Attorney General pens letter to Zuckerberg on Facebook's privacy practices

The office of the Arizona Attorney General released a letter Wednesday written by Attorney General Mark Brnovich to Mark Zuckerberg regarding Facebook's privacy practices.

In the letter, Brnovich asks Zuckerberg a number of questions about Facebook's privacy policy and cite's Arizona's state constitution that provides explicit protection of a person's privacy.

The letter comes after the revelation that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President Donald Trump's campaign, reportedly gained access to information of about 50 million Facebook users.

The data was collected in accordance with Facebook rules, the company said. But then the information was transferred to third parties, including Cambridge Analytica. That transfer violated Facebook's policies.

Brnovich states his concern for the social media platform's difficult 'opt out' process where users are able to to opt out of third party information sharing.

"A recent CNET article exposed that, even under today's Facebook privacy policies, a user would need to slog through a maze of more than 20 clicks in order to opt out of third party information sharing," Brnovich said in the letter.

Brnovich goes on to say that "the time for a change has come," urging Zuckerberg to lead a transformation in online policies that begins with the presumption of privacy.

Brnovich then asks Zuckerberg for a written response within 45 days.

Read the full letter below.

