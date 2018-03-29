Mesa hospital holds 2 free events for Colorectal Cancer Awareness month

Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa will hold two free events for Colorectal Cancer Awareness month. Doctors at the Mesa hospital are reminding adults over 50 about the importance of regular colonoscopy screenings and discussing surgical treatment options.

The first event will be held at noon on Thursday, March 29. During the event, Sara Ancello, D.O., will talk about digestive system disorders such as colon cancer, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), gallbladder disease and more.

A 30-year-old Gilbert mom with two young children will also share her story about being diagnosed with colon cancer and what treatments followed, reinforcing how important it is to listen to your body and see a doctor if things don’t feel quite right.

[READ MORE: Fighting colon cancer: What you need to know]

The hospital's second event will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11. During this seminar, Rob Schuster, M.D., will provide tips to minimize risk of getting colorectal cancer, identify common symptoms and become more familiar with surgical treatment options.

Colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, is the second-leading cancer death for men and women combined. Colon cancer is a preventable cancer in a significant number of patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that routine colonoscopy screenings could help prevent at least 60 percent of the deaths caused by colon cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 21 men, and 1 in 23 women, will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer during their lifetime.

Nearly 90 percent of people diagnosed with colon cancer are 50 years of age or older. However, people with a family history of colon cancer or other gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, or those experiencing symptoms should begin screening at age 40.

Anyone experiencing blood in their stool, anemia, a change in bowel habits, narrowed stool, a close family history of colon and other GI cancers, or a history of inflammatory bowel disease should speak with a gastroenterologist about scheduling a colonoscopy.

Mountain Vista Medical Center is located at 1301 S. Crismon Road in Mesa. The registration for both of these events is now closed, but anyone interested in attending is asked to contact the hospital at 1-877-924-WELL to see if there are any spots still available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.