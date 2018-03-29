SB Loop 202 Santan closed in east Mesa for wrong-way crash that injured 4

The wrong-way crash has closed southbound Loop 202 Santan at the U.S. 60 in east Mesa. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

A wrong-way crash has closed southbound Loop 202 Santan in east Mesa early Thursday morning.

Southbound Loop 202 Santan is closed just south of the US 60 interchange, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said four people were transported to local hospitals because of the collision.

All traffic is being taken off the southbound freeway at US 60. The off-ramp from US 60 onto the L-202 Santan is also closed.

There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes are unaffected.

CORRECTION: L-202 SB will be closed at US 60, not Broadway. https://t.co/rZRjdvXsDJ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 29, 2018

L-202 SB Santan: Crash is blocking the center lanes just south of the US 60 intersection. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/RIdJlb9z6S — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 29, 2018

