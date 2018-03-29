Luminaries released in honor of murdered Phoenix mother

The 21-year-old mother was killed earlier this month. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Luminarias were lit and launched into the sky from Word of Abundant Life Christian Center. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said she was killed earlier this month by her ex-boyfriend. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Luminaries were released in honor of Jasmine Dunbar. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Family, friends and a community gathered on Wednesday night to remember a mother who was murdered.

Luminaries were lit and launched into the sky from Word of Abundant Life Christian Center in honor of Jasmine Dunbar.

"It meant the world to me that people came out to celebrate Jasmine's life and I can't say thank you enough," said her mother, Tonya Smith.

Police said she was killed earlier this month by her ex-boyfriend after she reportedly met him to take a paternity test.

Dunbar's baby girl was found abandoned a few miles away from where she was last seen. Her body was found a couple of days later.

"It'll never be over in my heart and in my mind," said Smith, adding that her faith is helping her move on.

Smith didn't say much about the case against the suspect, Antwuan Ware.

"He ruined his own life," Smith said.

She said she was grateful for the people who came out to celebrate Dunbar's life.

"A lot of people loved her," said Smith. "I thank God for each and every one of them."

Smith said she was grateful for closure when Dunbar's body was found and prays for parents of missing children whose bodies haven't been found.

