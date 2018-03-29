Emails show few questions about public safety from AZ governor to Uber

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Emails obtained by CBS 5 Investigates show lots of coordination between Uber and Gov. Doug Ducey’s office when it came to publicity for the ride-sharing company, its battles with the City of Phoenix over access to riders at Sky Harbor International Airport and permission to test driverless cars on Arizona’s roadways. What is missing is almost any reference to the question of whether Uber’s driverless cars were safe.

An email, dated August 19, 2016, sent from Uber representative to Governor Ducey’s deputy chief of staff stated:

“…in addition to the mapping Phoenix, which I mentioned a few weeks ago, starting this weekend, we’ll start testing some self-driving functionality…”

“I’d also like our team to be able to give local PD a heads up – do you have a recommendation for someone discreet in Phoenix PD they can reach out to?”

At that time, there had been no public announcement that Uber was testing driverless cars on Arizona’s roads. Waymo and at least one other driverless car company were doing it, but the only announcement CBS 5 Investigates could find about Uber involved a mapping project in Tucson the year before.

“Allegations that any company has 'secretly' tested self-driving cars in Arizona is 100 percent false. From the beginning, Arizona has been very public about the testing and operation of self-driving cars -- it has been anything but a secret,” wrote a spokesperson for Gov. Ducey.

The contents of these emails became important just over a week ago when an Uber driverless vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, who was walking her bike across a dark portion of Mill Avenue. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Uber had been experiencing problems with its driverless fleet. While drivers for its competitor, Waymo, were logging 5,600 miles before having to take the wheel to avoid problems on the roadways, Uber drivers were having trouble meeting their goal of just 13 miles per intervention, according to the Times report.

Uber was under no obligation to share that information with traffic safety officials in Arizona because disclosure was not a requirement to test the vehicles in Arizona. California does have that requirement, but Uber took its driverless cars from that state at the end of 2016 and brought them to Arizona after a dispute over regulations.

“California may not want you. Arizona does want Uber,” said Ducey at the time.

A spokesperson for the governor wrote that regulations in other states, like California, would not have prevented this accident.

The NTSB has released no conclusions about the cause of the fatal collision.

