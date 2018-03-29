Emails show few questions about public safety from AZ governor to UberPosted: Updated:
-
Emails show few questions about public safety from AZ governor to Uber
Emails obtained by CBS 5 Investigates show lots of coordination between Uber and Governor Doug Ducey’s office but what is missing is almost any reference to the question of whether Uber’s driverless cars were safe.More >
Phoenix area man loses $1,000 after mistyping bank account number
A bank customer forgot one digit of his account number while transferring funds and his money vanished.More >
Could state lawmakers pave the way for medical marijuana to treat opioid addiction?
A bill first meant to keep pot out of children’s hands has a new, most likely unseen layer to it. An amendment would pave the way to allow people suffering from opioid use disorder to use medical marijuana to wean themselves off opioids.More >
Westwood HS hurdler chasing state record, Olympic dream
Westwood hurdler James Smith has worked his way into being the best hurdler in Arizona.More >
Emails show few questions about public safety from AZ governor to Uber
Emails obtained by CBS 5 Investigates show lots of coordination between Uber and Governor Doug Ducey’s office but what is missing is almost any reference to the question of whether Uber’s driverless cars were safe.More >
Emails show Arizona governor's tight connection with Uber
The email exchanges fill in the gaps between what Ducey was saying publicly since taking office in early 2015 and what was happening behind the scenes as his administration helped Uber set up shop in the stateMore >
Lawmakers question lack of regulation over self-driving cars
A state committee in charge of overseeing self-driving cars, the Self Driving Oversight Committee, has only met once in 2016, records show.More >
Arizona governor suspends Uber from autonomous testing
Governor suspends Uber's self driving cars from operating on Arizona roads
Governor Ducey has suspended Uber's ability to test and operate autonomous vehicles on Arizona's roadways. In a letter signed Monday Ducey, the Governor cites the fatal car pedestrian accident from earlier this month as the catalyst for his move to stop Uber from operating it's autonomous vehicles on Arizona's roads.More >
Uber Self-Driving Crash Calls Safety, Rules Into Question
