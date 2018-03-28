Some planes flying out of Sky Harbor to take new flight paths after noise complaints

Starting Thursday, some planes flying out of Sky Harbor Airport will use different flights in an effort to appease the City of Phoenix and residents of some historic neighborhoods.

“The routes we’re implementing tomorrow are for aircraft that turn north or continue westward after departing from Sky Harbor,” explained FAA spokesman Ian Gregor in an email to Arizona's Family Wednesday night. “They approximate as much as possible the flight paths that were in place before September 2014.”

Back in September 2014, new flight paths went into effect sending planes roaring over some historic neighborhood. Residents were infuriated and noise complaints jumped.

"It's all day and night long," Twila Lake complained in October. The 71-year-old retiree said she sleeps with the television on to drown out aircraft noise. Some neighbors sold their homes and moved after the aviation highway entrance ramp was routed overhead.

The City of Phoenix sued the FAA over the noisy flight path changes. The FAA said the new paths were meant to improve safety and fuel savings for planes.

Thursday’s change is the result “an agreement among the FAA, the City of Phoenix and certain historic neighborhood petitioners to address those neighborhoods’ concerns …,” Gregor said.

Changes for departures to the southwest are still being worked out.

“The FAA is currently working through the environmental process for the proposed southwest departure changes and intends to make a decision before May 24, 2018,” Gregor said. “Until then, aircraft that turn south after departing to the west would follow the route that is currently in place.”

For more information, check the FAA’s Community Involvement webpage for Phoenix.

